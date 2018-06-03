0 MCSO: Man arrested, accused of choking woman to death with telephone wire

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. - A man is behind bars after he allegedly beat a Marion County woman before choking her to death with a telephone cord Saturday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Eric Gay, 36, was arrested Sunday and is facing a first-degree murder of a woman, whom police have not identified, “in order to steal some of her prescription medications and cash,” according to a news release.

Deputies said they found the woman’s body in the trunk of a car at 12925 SE 4th Place in Silver Springs.

Witnesses told detectives that Gay had taken the victim’s car to his home along the 1600 block of NE 167th Terrace after he had spent the night at her home, according to the police report.

While at the victim’s house Saturday, detectives said they determined Gay had snuck into the woman’s bedroom to steal prescriptions and cash when she woke up and caught him.

He then started choking the victim until she was unconscious and wrapped her body in a sleeping bag, believing she was dead, according to detectives.

Detectives said when the woman started to wake up later, Gay beat her with a large flash light in an attempt to kill her before choking her to death with telephone wire.

He then placed the woman in the trunk of his truck and drove her to his home, detectives said.

