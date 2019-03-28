Medical examiner determines cause of death for couple who died in house fire

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A medical examiner has ruled that the cause of death for a couple who died in a house fire near Ocala last year was homicide, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday afternoon.
Deputies said the bodies of Robert Lee Cooper, 37, and Ariel Vanessa Prim, 29, were discovered in their burning Southeast 84th Lane Road mobile home July 28.
The couple's deaths remain under investigation.
No other details were given.
Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to call Marion County Detective Billy Burleson at 352-368-3542 or Crimestoppers of Marion County at 352-368-7867.
