MEGA MILLION jackpot skyrockets to more than 1.35 billion

ORLANDO, Fla. — The MEGA MILLIONS jackpot continues to climb, reaching over $1.35 billion.

The MEGA MILLIONS jackpot has rolled over 30 consecutive times since April 21 making it the second-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

If you win the jackpot, you have the option to receive your winning in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum cash option of approximately $660 million.

This series of MEGA MILLIONS jackpot rollovers has generated more than $53 million for education in Florida. That is an impressive increase of $7.9 million since Tuesday.

Since joining MEGA MILLIONS in 2013, the game has generated more than $1 billion for education and has awarded $1 billion in prizes to 72.3 million players.

The next MEGA MILLIONS drawing will be held Friday, Aug. 4, at 11:00 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased by 10:00 p.m.

The Florida Lottery is responsible for contributing more than $44 billion to enhance education and sending more than 950,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $87.5 billion in prizes and made more than 3,500 people millionaires.

