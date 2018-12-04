Mel Martinez shares about his memories of George H. W. Bush

ORLANDO, Fla. - Mel Martinez -- a former Orange County mayor, U.S. senator and United States Department of Housing and Urban Development secretary -- shared about his memories of President George H. W. Bush with Channel 9's Ken Tyndall on Monday.
Martinez said he befriended Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush after getting to know former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and serving in President George W. Bush's administration.
Related Headlines
Read: Former mayor Rich Crotty reminisces about George H.W. Bush
"He and Mrs. Bush were just the most gracious, welcoming people," he said. "They made you feel like family when you were in their presence."
Martinez said he and his wife celebrated Barbara Bush's birthday with her during a small reception in 2016.
He said the elder Bush once asked him to help him get up from his wheel chair during a visit to the White House.
Read: How George and Barbara Bush stayed married for 73 years: He never said ‘No’ to her
"I can just remember feeling so humbled to be holding this great man's arms or hands and pulling him up out of his chair so he could stand and see whatever it was that he wanted to see," Martinez said.
He said the 41st president would have wanted the nation to come together at this time.
"It should be a moment of national unity that maybe transcends the bitter politics of today and moves us to a better place, where we all think of ourselves as Americans," Martinez said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}