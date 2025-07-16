Melbourne Airport Authority approves major land purchase for airport expansion

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Melbourne Airport Authority has authorized a significant land purchase for the Melbourne Orlando International Airport, representing one of its biggest expansion efforts to date.

The acquisition concerns a 176.36-acre parcel of land at the northwest corner of the airport, with a purchase agreement signed on July 11, 2025.

“This acquisition will have a multi-generational impact,” said Greg Donovan, A.A.E., Executive Director of the airport.

The $28 million acquisition follows the long-standing strategic goals set out in MLB’s original Master Plan. The recently acquired land paves the way for the future growth of current tenants and will aid in attracting new businesses to the region.

MLB injects $3.1 billion into the local economy each year and attracts 20,000 people daily.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group