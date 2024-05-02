Melbourne police ask for help identifying man accused of exposing himself on Florida Tech campus

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne police are asking for help tracking down the suspect in a battery and indecent exposure incident on the Florida Institute of Technology campus.

Police shared photographs of the suspect on social media in an attempt to get the public to help identify him.

According to the police department, the incident occurred in the early morning hours of April 13 outside of Shaw Hall.

See a map below:

The suspect is described as an approximately 6-foot-tall white man with brown, collar-length hair and a beard.

He was seen wearing a black baseball hat, an army green jacket, and a blue shirt.

Police say the man was on foot when the incident occurred but has been seen in the area riding a red bicycle.

Melbourne police are asking anyone who may be able to identify the man or who has additional information on the incident to contact Detective Thomas in their Criminal Investigations Division at (321) 608-6731.

Information can also be relayed anonymously through Crimeline here or by calling 800-423-8477 and referencing case number MP24-21554.

Crimeline callers may become eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if the information they provide leads directly to an arrest.

