Melbourne Police Department moves into law enforcement center

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Melbourne Police Department has relocated its headquarters to the new Joseph Pellicano Law Enforcement Center on NASA Boulevard.

The move was approved by the city council, which sanctioned the replacement of two outdated buildings with a single, modern facility that consolidates all police services under one roof.

The police department believes that the new building will enhance its ability to serve the community for many years to come.

