Local

Melbourne Police Department moves into law enforcement center

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
Melbourne Police Department
By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Melbourne Police Department has relocated its headquarters to the new Joseph Pellicano Law Enforcement Center on NASA Boulevard.

The move was approved by the city council, which sanctioned the replacement of two outdated buildings with a single, modern facility that consolidates all police services under one roof.

The police department believes that the new building will enhance its ability to serve the community for many years to come.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Beatriz Oliveira

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read