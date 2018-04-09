0 Melbourne police search for gunmen in downtown shootout

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Melbourne police are trying to figure out who started a gun battle in the downtown area.

No one was injured, but police said as many as 20 shots were fired Sunday morning on the corner of Depot and New Haven avenues.

Police said the shots were fired at an occupied vehicle, but the victims weren't able to give a very good suspect description, even though gunfire was exchanged with the suspect.

>>>More Brevard County news<<<

One of the first calls to 911 came from an Uber driver.

Police arrived to find numerous shell casings and two victims, who couldn't provide a lot of detail about what happened. Investigators said the victims had been in their vehicle driving through a downtown parking lot when someone in another car opened fire.

Police said the victims returned fire and claim they have no idea why they would have been targeted. It's concerning to both police and downtown visitors who are hopeful police get some additional leads.

“It’s a good, strong police presence here and in Palm Bay, so I'm not really happy about that, but I do know it happens all over the place,” said visitor Maureen Howard.

So far, police have not located any surveillance video of the shooting, which damaged the victims' vehicle and two others.

Melbourne police released two 911 calls. The callers heard the gunshots. One of them saw two women running from the scene, but had no idea if they were involved or just running from the gunfire.



© 2018 Cox Media Group.