Melbourne seniors receive hurricane supply kits from FPL

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Hundreds of seniors in Brevard County now have three days’ worth of rations in case of a storm.

It’s all thanks to Florida Power and Light.

Volunteers gave out emergency supplies at the Joseph Davis Community Center in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Each senior received three hurricane kits, providing them with three days of food and water that can be used if they were trapped without power.

One organizer told Channel 9 this will help ease the burden for seniors if a storm comes their way.

FPL said it is planning to provide the kits to more seniors throughout the state.

