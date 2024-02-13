Members of Orange Co. Indian community say homes being targeted in a string of burglaries

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether people that go to Maa Durga Sri Sai Baba Temple are being targeted by criminals.

Members of the temple and many in the Indian community say they have been victims to a series of home invasions and burglaries over the past month. Sheriff John Mina says some families were robbed while they were worshipping at the temple.

The Indian American Chamber of Commerce organized a meeting Monday after a string of eight burglaries that have happened around the Orlando area toward Indian families, the group says.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed it’s investigating a total of three burglaries.

Sheriff John Mina told Channel 9 he and his team chose to speak at the temple on short notice so people can take some precautions immediately.

Anita Duggal is one of the victims. She came home from the temple on January 18 to find her Orlando home torn apart.

Cell phone video shows her window shattered and clothes strewn throughout the home. Dougal says about a half-million dollars worth of cash, jewelry, and designer handbags were missing.

“When I saw my jewelry is gone and then my husband opened the drawer, and he said the money is gone too. I was heartbroken,” Duggal said.

Then, the next day, her friend’s home was broken into.

“Master bedroom had glass broken. Everything smashed,” said Nirersha Reddy.

The two say they feel the Indian community is being targeted.

“Maybe some of these communities are targeted because [suspects] know they have valuables in their home, cash in their home,” Mina said.

Sheriff Mina encouraged people to take precautions now, like storing their valuables in secure safes and changing routines.

“Maybe one person stays at home while the other goes to service,” Mina said.

The Sheriff’s Office is offering risk assessments of homes for families who request it. A deputy will go out to the home to assess lighting, the alarm system and cameras.

As for the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office says it has several leads. But because it’s an active investigation, they could not release any more information.

