Men accused of stealing 330 gallons of cooking oil from Port Orange restaurants, police say

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Police in Port Orange said they arrested three men accused of being part of an operation to steal cooking oil from area restaurants.

Officers arrested them on Sunday.

The men are facing grand theft charges for taking 330 gallons of oil, officers said.

Investigators think this could be part of a much bigger operation, responsible for thousands of dollars in stolen oil.

