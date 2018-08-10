Men pretending to work for water company distract, rob 95-year-old Lake Mary woman, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Investigators from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two men who posed as water company employees as they distracted and stole from a 95-year-old woman.
The woman called deputies Thursday afternoon to report that a man came to her Lake Mary home on Banana Lake Drive, claiming to work for an unnamed water company.
The man told the woman he needed to do work in her home, deputies said. Once inside, deputies said the man distracted the woman with a story about a $50 refund she would receive, then produced a $100 bill and asked if she had change.
Deputies said another suspect entered her home without her knowledge and stole cash, several pieces of jewelry and a bathrobe.
On Friday, the Sheriff’s Office shared photos and video from the woman’s in-home surveillance camera system on social media.
Investigators asking for your help to find two distraction thieves who stole a 95-year-old Lake Mary woman's jewelry while posing as employees for an unnamed water company. Do you know them? Call us at (407)665-1481 or @CrimelineFL. pic.twitter.com/82ICRwccJ5— Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) August 10, 2018
Deputies said they are investigating whether the suspects are linked to at least one other incident in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at 407-665-1481 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).
The sheriff’s office said you can take these steps to avoid becoming a burglary victim:
- Call 911 immediately to report suspicious people, activity or vehicles.
- Always lock doors, windows and sliding glass doors, even when you are home.
- If you are at home and the doorbell rings, go to the door to investigate who is there and let them know that a person is inside.
- If someone claims to be a worker, contractor, or any professional person, ask for identification and business car.
- Research the phone number of the company they claim to be with and call for verification.
