Brush fire threatens structures in Suburban Estates area of Osceola County

HOLOPAW, Fla. — A brush fire has burned 400 acres in the Suburban Estates area of Osceola County, posing a potential threat to nearby structures.

Osceola County Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service are responding to the fire near Holopaw.

The Rocky Suburban Estates Fire is located on Holopaw Groves Road in St. Cloud. Containment operations are currently ongoing as emergency crews work to manage the fire and protect the surrounding area.

Property damage confirmed at the blaze scene, including a fence and shed fire, with reports suggesting the fire may have affected a campground area.

Fire officials warn campers and visitors to exercise caution. Emergency personnel advise those at risk to follow responders’ instructions as the situation develops.

