ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man wearing a clown mask and another wearing a “Jason” mask robbed an Orange County Chevron gas station Friday morning, deputies said.
Surveillance photos were released of the robbery.
Authorities said the two men had initially walked into the gas station without masks, then returned wearing them and demanded cash from the clerk.
Photos: Surveillance pictures of robbery
Deputies said the clerk complied with the demands of the armed robbers.
The pair fled the Aloma Avenue gas station in a gold Jaguar, deputies said.
No injuries were reported.
Detectives said they believe the unmasked surveillance photos are the same culprits who committed the robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.
