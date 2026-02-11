Driver flees after crashing into Osceola County police cruiser

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Osceola County said they are looking for a driver who crashed into a police cruiser and fled the scene.

An identified driver remains at large after ramming an Osceola County deputy’s patrol car and leading a pursuit that ended in a crash on Interstate 4 early Wednesday morning.

The suspect fled on foot following the collision and was the subject of a K-9 search in the area.

The encounter began at approximately 4:20 a.m. at the intersection of Poinciana Boulevard and U.S. Highway 192.

A deputy initially observed a white Tesla stopped in the roadway, with a driver who appeared asleep or passed out behind the wheel.

Deputies said the driver eventually woke up as the deputy waited for backup to arrive at the scene.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, the driver then rammed the patrol car and fled westbound on U.S. Highway 192.

Deputies engaged in a pursuit and successfully deployed spike strips to puncture the white Tesla’s tires.

Despite the damaged tires, the driver continued onto Interstate 4, where the vehicle eventually crashed into a barrier.

Following the crash, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the area on foot.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group