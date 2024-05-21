Mental Health Awareness Month: 9 resources across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you are experiencing a mental health challenge, you are not alone.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and health officials encourage everyone to prioritize their emotional well-being.

The World Health Organization identifies mental health as a state of well-being where people cope with stress, learn and live.

There are clinics and resources available across Central Florida and the state.

Read: Black men speak up about mental health barriers and resources on Capitol Hill

See them below:

Orlando Health

Orlando Health is offering first-aid training classes to help those in crisis.

The hospital will teach how you can recognize the common signs and symptoms of mental health and substance abuse challenges.

The National Council for Mental administers the free course with real-world scenarios. Everyone in the community is welcome to join, and participants must be 18 or older. You can register here.

Watch: Financial stress negatively impacting mental health of many Americans

Mental health & substance abuse

The Florida Department of Children and Families offers crisis support and helps people find social service providers like housing and legal aid. Click here for more information.

Children’s mental health

The Children’s Mental Health program with the Department of Children and Families is a network of community services and family-focused practices. Click here for more information.

Resiliency and Mental Health

The Florida Department of Education offers resources for children and families under the mental health funding organized by Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis. Click here for more information.

Hope for Healing

Hope for Healing helps Floridians navigate mental health resources. Click here for more information.

Orange County Public Schools

All Orange County Public Schools has a Mental Health Designee, which is a school counselor or SAFE Coordinator who works with Student Services. They help advise on the best resources to support students’ mental health. Families can click here for more resources in the community.

Brevard County mental health training

Brevard County residents can register for an Adult Mental Health First Aid course on May 29. The course helps people recognize the signs and symptoms of mental health challenges in a five-step action plan. It will also emphasize the importance of self-care and how you can implement self-care in your everyday life. Click here for more information on the course.

988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

The Lifeline is free and anonymous. According to Heart of Florida United Way, 43% of callers over the past year were first-time callers. Call or text 988 for help 24/7, whether for a loved one or for yourself.

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration is a national resource to help find support for mental health, drug or alcohol issues. Click here for more information.

Report: 1/3 college students consider 'dropping out' over mental health stress Report: 1/3 college students consider 'dropping out' over mental health stress (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group