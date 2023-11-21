Here are substance abuse addiction & mental health resources across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fentanyl is a hidden danger in Central Florida.

Although it is a growing issue for our region, significant efforts are underway to save lives.

Read more about available resources below:

AdventHealth Hope and Healing Center

The AdventHealth Hope and Healing Center in Sanford offers confidential consultations at no cost.

The center helps overcome substance use disorders through different types of programs catered to patients’ needs.

Licensed staff bring a safe, compassionate environment focused on breaking the cycle of addiction.

For more information on their services, click here.l

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has a free, confidential treatment referral and information service for individuals facing substance abuse disorders.

SAMHSA’s National Helpline offers help 24/7 and 365 days a year.

Treatment referrals are offered in English and Spanish.

The phone number is 1-800-662-HELP (4357)

For more information on the service, click here.

Read: 9 things to know about fentany

Volusia Recovery Alliance

The Volusia Recovery Alliance offers support for individuals and families in recovering from substance abuse.

Click here for more information.

Victoria’s Voice Foundation

Victoria’s Voice Foundation is part of the national movement to spread awareness about lifesaving opioid overdose reversal medications like naloxone, also known as Narcan.

Click here for more information.

