What should you do if you encounter an opioid overdose?

ORLANDO, Fla. — More than 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Do you know what to do if you encounter someone experiencing an overdose?

Here are tips on what to do and how to recognize an overdose, according to the CDC:

Signs to look out for related to an overdose include:

Small, constricted “pinpoint pupils”

Falling asleep or losing consciousness

Slow, weak, or no breathing

Choking or gurgling sounds

Limp body

Cold and/or clammy skin

Discolored skin (especially in lips and nails)

According to the CDC, it can be hard to differentiate whether someone is high or experiencing an overdose. If you are unsure, the CDC advises you to treat the person as if they are overdosing.

The CDC advises you take the following steps if you suspect someone is overdosing:

Call 911 immediately.

Administer naloxone, if available. Naloxone is a life-saving medication that can reverse the effects of opioid overdose. It is available in all 50 states and can be purchased from a local pharmacy without a prescription in most states.

Try to keep the person awake and breathing.

Lay the person on their side to prevent choking.

Stay with the person until emergency assistance arrives.

CDC officials advise that most states have laws that may protect a person who is overdosing or the person who called for help from legal trouble.

