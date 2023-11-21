Watch ‘Hidden in Plain Sight: The Fentanyl Crisis’ at 8 p.m. Wednesday on Channel 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — From pills to marijuana and even vape pens.

They’re all being laced with fentanyl.

9 Investigates is going in-depth on the growing issue and the efforts underway to save lives.

Read: 9 things to know about fentanyl

Watch “Hidden in Plain Sight: The Fentanyl Crisis” at 8 p.m. Wednesday on WFTV Channel 9 and by clicking here.

And click here to read more about the fentanyl crisis.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Read: What should you do if you encounter an opioid overdose?

©2023 Cox Media Group