Mental health experts testify to Anselmo’s psychiatric history at time of stepmom’s murder

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Doctors took the stand Thursday in the murder trial of Ian Anselmo.

The mental health experts corroborated that the 20-year-old was off his meds and having withdrawals when he strangled and killed his stepmom, Sue Ellen Anselmo, back in 2019.

It’s part of the defense’s way of building his not guilty plea by reason of insanity.

Dr. Saunders testified that it was highly likely that Anselmo was having a psychotic episode at the time, due to not having his ADHD or anxiety meds for days prior.

“(With the illness) he did not know what he was doing was right or wrong,” said Dr. Saunders.

After the testimony, state prosecutors rebutted by showing the court bodycam video following Anselmo’s arrest at the Eustis Police Department. He was beside himself and the officers tried to calm him down by telling him to control his breathing.

While jurors were watching that, Anselmo had his face in his palms -- crying in the courtroom.

The video continues by showing the time he got into the ambulance. Anselmo is then seen able to calmly and clearly answer the medic’s questions including his birthday, age, social security number and address.

This could be seen as the state’s way of trying to prove he knew what he was doing that day, after he admitted to strangling his stepmom.

Closing arguments will begin Friday morning at 8:30 p.m. Stay with Channel 9 on TV and online for the latest details.

