0 Mental illness and policing: Florida sheriff's office forms mental health unit

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office created a new mental health unit to focus on the county's mental health need, Sheriff Chris Nocco announced Monday at a news conference.

The mental health unit will cost $1.45 million per year and is set to begin in October, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Mental Health and Threat Assessment Team will interact directly with people who are experiencing a mental health crisis, focusing on people involuntarily hospitalized in the past, according to the Associated Press.

Lt. Toni Roach will lead the unit, Nocco said. She has traveled around the country to see how law enforcement agencies are managing the intersection of mental health and policing, AP said.

Pasco County deputies said they responded to nearly 20,000 mental health calls last year, with about 500 people involuntarily hospitalized.

Central Florida is no stranger to stories about law enforcement’s run-ins with people who suffer with mental illness.

Law enforcement officers across the state are offered special training on how to deal with individuals who have mental disabilities, but is that enough?

In February, Channel 9 investigative reporter Daralene Jones spoke with FDLE Special Agent Danny Banks about the issues.

Banks talked about the need for officers to police differently depending on their environment.

“It’s important that our police officers in Central Florida understand the diversity of the people they are serving,” Banks said.

Banks said the state needs to take notice.

In 2015, Channel 9 anchor Jamie Holmes reported that the Florida State Legislature debated whether to implement a voluntary statewide ID card for people with mental disabilities.

The Florida Legislature established resource centers at seven Florida universities.(Details at cfl.ucf-card.org)

The card allows law enforcement to have a better understanding of how to handle people who might become scared or act violently when dealing with officers.

The University of Central Florida Center for Autism and Related Disabilities provides services in Orange, Lake, Osceola, Sumter, Brevard, Volusia and Seminole counties.

In 2017, 9 Investigates’ Christopher Heath reported on Central Florida’s cuts to mental health services.

The effect on Aspire Health Partners across Orange, Seminole, Osceola and Brevard counties included a cut of $1 million to the Central Receiving Center, which serves as a diversion, treating patients rather than sending them to jail.

There are verbal, behavioral and environmental cues to indicate mental illness. (Details on leb.fbi.gov)

The National Institute of Mental Health said it estimated that 1 in every 4 adults suffers from some form of a measurable mental disorder.

Watch PCSO news conference below:

