‘Messi Mania’: Soccer legend’s draw causes major jump in ticket prices

ORLANDO, Fla. — Major League Soccer fans are well aware, “Messi Mania” is in full effect.

That means fans are paying a big price if they want to see soccer legend Lionel Messi in action.

The MLS season will kick off Wednesday as Messi’s Inter Miami will face Real Salt Lake.

This will be Messi’s first full season with Miami.

The average price for tickets for that match in Miami is about $185.

Last year, the tickets cost about $27.

That means prices jumped about 585%.

Messi is scheduled to play in Orlando against Orlando City SC on May 15.

Before that, Orlando City will travel south next week to face Inter Miami on March 2.

