Metallica’s M72 World Tour makes a stop at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Metallica’s M72 World Tour makes its way to Tampa on Friday, June 6, and Sunday, June 8, 2025, at Raymond James Stadium.

Metallica announces they will extend their record-breaking tour into a third year with 21 North American shows.

This will be the first time Metallica has performed in Tampa in 15 years.

The M72 World Tour’s 2025 itinerary will continue No Repeat Weekend tradition, with each night of the two-show stands featuring entirely different setlists and support lineups from Pantera, Limp Bizkit, Suicidal Tendencies and Ice Nine Kills.

General on-sale tickets go on sale on Sept. 27 at 10 a.m., pre-sale ticket information can be found here.

