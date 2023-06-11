Mexican rockstars Maná return to Orlando after eight years; here’s when

ORLANDO, Fla. — Time to rock n roll! Mexican rock legends Maná announced additional shows on their México Lindo y Querido Tour.

The tour kicked off in February with over 30 shows. On Monday, the band added eight show dates across the country, and The City Beautiful will be one of the stops.

As the good old saying, good things take time. It’s been eight years since the Mexican band performed in Orlando.

“Get ready, we’re coming with a brand-new production and all our hits,” Maná said in a news release. “We’re excited to be back on the road and see all of our fans in the U.S. -- this isn’t just a concert tour; it’s a celebration of life.”

The band hopes to celebrate their love and admiration for Mexico and the multigenerational Latino community.

With over three decades in the music market, Maná has a diverse audience of fans of all ages singing along to ‘Mariposa Traicionera,’ ‘Rayando el Sol,’ ‘Oye mi amor,’ and more classics.

Maná, meaning positive energy in Polynesian, is known as the most influential Latin rock band worldwide with their fusion of rock with Latin and Caribbean rhythms.

The concert will be on October 28 at the Amway Center.

Tickets are available now on this website.

¡SE AGREGAN NUEVAS FECHAS!

México Lindo y Querido Tour 🇲🇽🎇 🇺🇸



🔥 Oct 21 - Philadelphia, PA*

🔥 Oct 22 - Newark, NJ

🔥 Oct 28 - Orlando, FL

🔥 Oct 31 - Hollywood, FL

🔥 Nov 3 - Austin, TX

🔥 Nov 4 - Edinburg, TX

🔥 Nov 22 - San Diego, CA

🔥 Dec 1 - Fresno, CA



🎟 a la venta… pic.twitter.com/87HNFdvaZN — Maná (@manaoficial) June 5, 2023

