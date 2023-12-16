Military families receive holiday meals from local charity

ORLANDO, Fla. — This week, one local group is ensuring military families don’t go hungry this holiday season.

The Soldier’s Angels and CAVU securities are distributing meat, fruits, veggies, and canned goods at the Lake Baldwin VA clinic.

Veterans had to preregister for this week’s event.

Local groups donated the items to give away including active duty-military, guards, and reserve families.

Officials said that active-duty service members and their families have a higher rate of food insecurity compared to civilian families.

A recent report shows food insecurity affects nearly 26% of veterans.

