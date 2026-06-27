Missing 12-year-old found safe, Orland Police announce

UPDATE 12:27 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department has announced that Jasiyah has been located safely.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Orlando Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to police, Jasiyah Bridgett was reported missing on Friday, June 26, 2026. She was last seen near the 5100 block of Millenia Boulevard.

At the time of her disappearance, Jasiyah was wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and black bubble slides. Investigators believe she may still be in the area around Millenia Boulevard and Oak Ridge Road.

Police are urging anyone who has seen Jasiyah or has information that could help locate her to contact the Orlando Police Department as soon as possible.

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