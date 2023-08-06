Missing 85-year-old man found dead in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — An 85-year-old man who was reported missing last month has been found dead, the Orlando Police Department said.

Police said Alvarado was found Saturday evening in a wooded area behind a business on West Princeton Street.

According to a news release, officials issued a Silver Alert for Luis Alvarado on July 31. Orlando Police said he was endangered and was last seen leaving his apartment carrying a duffle bag.

Investigators said they would look into the death but do not believe it was a homicide.

Orlando Police expressed condolences to Alvarado’s family.

