Orlando police ask for help finding missing, endangered 85-year-old man

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are asking for help finding an 85-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since Sunday.

Officers said Luis Alvarado, 85, is believed to be endangered because he’s in need of his medicine.

He was last seen leaving his apartment near 1700 Mercy Drive on Sunday wearing a yellow shirt, slacks and carrying a duffle bag.

Officers said he frequently visits the Mercy Market and CITGO in the area.

“His family is worried they haven’t heard from him,” police said.

If you see him or know where he is, you are asked to call 911.

