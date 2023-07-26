Missing child alert issued for 15-year-old girl last seen Tuesday in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Law enforcement is looking for help to find a missing teenager in Daytona Beach.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it is looking to find 15-year-old Doris Romero.

Investigators said Doris was last seen Tuesday on North Liddy Court in Daytona Beach.

The area is not far from Westside Elementary School.

Doris is around 5 feet 5 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing gray sweatshirt and green sweatpants.

Officials said Doris wears prescription glasses.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-248-1777 or 911.

