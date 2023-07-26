Strong wave near coast of Africa could develop in Atlantic this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking a few tropical disturbances in the Atlantic.
A low-pressure system east of The Bahamas continues to move closer to the U.S.
The system has a low chance of tropical formation but could still bring extra moisture to our area.
Another system near the Lesser Antilles will not develop and is not threatening Florida.
A new strong tropical wave off the coast of Africa has a chance to develop slowly as it marches across the Atlantic.
It’s still too early to tell if the wave will reach tropical status and impact our area.
Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to track the tropics and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.
