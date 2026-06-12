Sanford Police arrest man in connection with weekend homicide

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford Police investigators have arrested a man in connection with a homicide that occurred on June 7, 2026.

Police reports state that 34-year-old Undray Allen was arrested after an investigation into Deon Fields’ death. Detectives found that Allen and Fields, who knew each other, had an argument inside a vehicle. During the fight, Allen reportedly shot and killed Fields.

Allen faces charges of second-degree homicide, firearm possession by a felon, and resisting arrest without violence, and has been moved to Seminole County Jail.

Police state that the investigation is still active and that several witnesses who were present during the incident may have yet to come forward.

Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith commended investigators for their swift work in identifying and charging the suspect. He also voiced concern over the limited information shared by community members.

“Our investigators worked diligently to charge the suspect in this case in a short period of time,” Smith said. “Law enforcement officers cannot keep an entire city safe without the community’s help and participation.”

Investigators urge anyone with further information about the case to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

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