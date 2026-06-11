Seminole County Animal Services seeks towel donations for shelter pets

SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole County Animal Services is asking the community to donate towels for shelter pets.

The shelter said its towel supply is running low and that donations help keep animals clean, comfortable and cared for.

New and gently used bath towels and beach towels are being accepted. The shelter asked that donated towels not have holes.

Donations can be dropped off at Seminole County Animal Services, located at 232 Eslinger Way in Sanford.

The shelter accepts donations Monday through Saturday.

More information about donations is available at seminolecountypets.com/donations.

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