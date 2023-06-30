Missing child alert issued for Pensacola girl, 8, who may be in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Pensacola girl who is the subject of a Florida Missing Child Alert may be in the Orlando area, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

FDLE said Taj Dennis, 8, was last seen on Moreno Court in Pensacola on Sunday, June 25.

Officials said she may be with Esther Alexis, 31, and the pair may be in the Orlando area.

If you see them or know of their whereabouts, you are asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620 or 911.

A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Taj Dennis, a blk fem. 8 y/o, 4'3", 70 lbs., blk hair and brn eyes, last seen on Moreno Ct, Pensacola. May be with Esther Alexis, a blk fem. 5' 6", blk hair and brn eyes in Orlando area. Call Escambia Co. SO 850-436-9620 or 911. pic.twitter.com/ENEB5zYazw — FDLE (@fdlepio) June 30, 2023

