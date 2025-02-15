FAA releases updates for missing plane found by officials near Volusia County

UPDATE:

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — FAA released a statement after a Cessna 208 crashed in a field along the lines of Flagler County with a pilot on board.

The statement from the FAA can be found below:

FAA Statement This information is preliminary and subject to change. A Cessna 208 crashed in a field in southern Flagler County, Florida, around 1:00 a.m. local time on Saturday, February 15. Only the pilot was on board. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any update — FAA Office of Communications

Flagler County law enforcement confirms that the missing plane has been found after it crashed into a heavily wooded area near the Flagler County line.

You can see their announcement below:





ORIGINAL STORY

Officials were investigating a missing plane in the nighttime hours over Flagler County.

The company that owns the plane became aware of the situation around 8 p.m. last night, and law enforcement agents have been searching the area around State Road 11.

Channel 9 reached out to the President of EagleAirTransport, and got his response:

“We became aware around 8 pm last night that there was an incident involving one of our aircraft. Around 6 pm an experienced pilot departed Sebastian, FL enroute to Palatka. The aircraft did not make it to its destination for unknown reasons. We have very little information beyond this and are working with local and federal authorities in the ongoing investigation.” — Rook Nelson, EagleAirTransport President

This is an ongoing situation, and we will update this story as we obtain more information.

If you have any information on what may have happened to this plane (see photo below), please contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

