Missing West Palm Beach man could be in Orlando area, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are searching for a missing man who may be in the Orlando area.

Officers say Christian Hauff was last seen in West Palm Beach on Sunday.

A realtor he was supposed to meet with reported him missing on Wednesday.

Police said he does not own a car, but his cellphone was last traced around Disney Springs.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900.

