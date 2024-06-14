Deadly motorcycle crash blocks lanes on SR-408 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Update:

A motorcyclist has died after a crash on State Road 408, Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to a crash report, the 27-year-old man traveled above the speed limit and rapidly changed lanes.

Troopers said the driver did not maintain control around the curve, ran off the road and hit the outside shoulder guardrail.

The man died at the scene.

Previous story:

A fatal crash on State Road 408 in Orange County is causing a roadblock Friday afternoon.

The crash happened on SR-408 East near East Colonial Drive and Challenger Parkway shortly after 1 p.m.

Traffic officials said there is a backup to mile marker 19 and Dean Road.

Channel 9 has reached out for more information about the crash.

See a map of the location below:

