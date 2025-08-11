Mom blogger Brandi Zrallack shares transition tips for students going back to school

ORLANDO, Fla. — As students in Central Florida go back to school, Channel 9 Eyewitness News shared tips for an easier transition, with insights from mom blogger and former educator Brandi Zrallack.

Zrallack, featured on Eyewitness News This Morning, stressed the importance of creating a steady routine to help students transition into the new school year. She pointed out the significance of having scheduled homework, after-school activities and bedtime to ease the anxiety often felt at the beginning of school.

“Today will be the worst of it, it will get better as the week goes on, as the school year gets on,” said Zrallack, a mom blogger from MyCentralFloridaFamily.com.

Zrallack recommended that parents have calm, logical conversations with their children about school schedules, classroom rules, and etiquette. “Try to make it logical, not emotional. Talk about the bell schedule, talk about classroom rules, talk about lunch etiquette, bus etiquette,” she suggested.

Drawing on her background as a former Seminole County teacher, Zrallack emphasized the significance of talking with children about safety drills and emergency protocols. “We talk about fire drills and code red drills. We talk about what to do in case of emergency,” she explained.

Zrallack also pointed out the reality of modern school environments where students may have cell phones but are not allowed to use them during school hours. “Definitely having those conversations… by not having them, you’re not escaping them. They are a reality of the world we live in today and those conversations have to be had,” she said.

Families can support students in facing the new school year’s challenges by encouraging open communication and creating routines. For additional advice, parents are encouraged to visit Brandi Zrallack’s website at MyCentralFloridaFamily.com.

