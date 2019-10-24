0 Mom dislocates young son's jaw after asking him to stop playing 'Fortnite,' police say

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. - A woman was arrested on child abuse charges after she punched her 10-year-old son’s jaw, according to the South Daytona Police Department.

“The child also had scratches around his body that were caused by the mother. This malicious act also caused her son unjustifiable pain and injury,” an incident report said. “This act has no valid reason to subject the child to that kind of punishment for failing to listen to his mother.”

Ann Perugia, 35, was arrested Wednesday at her home on Northern Road in South Daytona.

The child told police Perugia told him to stop playing the video game "Fortnite" and take a shower. Ten minutes after Perugia asked the first time, she asked him again to which he replied, “No.”

“He got up and started toward the bathroom, and that is when his mother got irate and charged into the bathroom. When the two got into the bathroom, (he) stated she punched him with a closed fist in the jaw,” the release said.

The child’s jaw was dislocated, police said.

The boy called his father who picked him up from the home, police said.

“The mother came outside and told him (the father) to take his child and leave,” the report said.

The boy’s father said he wanted to press charges against Perugia for child abuse, police said.

In a statement to police, Perugia confirmed that the argument was over the video game and showering, but she did not mention the punch, police said.

The arrest report said Perugia told police the boy said, "I hate you and you don't do anything for me."

Perugia told police that “The only thing she did was grab (the boy) by his arm and brought him back inside,” according to the report.

Based on the officer’s investigation, Perugia was arrested and taken to the branch jail without incident.

The child is staying with his aunt because his father does not have full custody, police said.

