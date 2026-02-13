‘Here it comes’: Sonic boom shakes Florida’s Space Coast during Crew-12 mission

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — If you were jolted out of bed Friday morning before your alarm clock had a chance to do its job, you likely weren’t alone.

About 7 minutes after Crew-12 lifted off at 5:15 a.m. from Kennedy Space Center, a sonic boom rocked the Space Coast and other parts of Central Florida.

Channel 9’s Melonie Holt had a front row seat as the rocket’s booster made its way back to Earth, landing not far from where it rose into the sky just minutes earlier.

If you didn’t hear the sonic boom happen at 5:22 a.m., watch (and listen!) to Holt’s coverage in the video below.

