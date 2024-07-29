Monday: Afternoon storms in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — There is a chance for isolated downpours and lighting risk this afternoon.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said afternoon rain will shift to the west of Central Florida.

Temperatures are going to be hotter than normal.

Monday afternoon will be in the 90s.

Tuesday will have a higher chance of afternoon rain.

Channel 9 continues to monitor a weak tropical disturbance that has a chance to form into a tropical system.

It’s battling dry air at the moment, but conditions will be more favorable as it gets closer to the Bahamas.

It is too early to know what, if any, impacts to Florida would be.

The timeline for any of these potential impacts would be Next Sunday.

Stay with Channel 9 for the latest on the tropics.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

