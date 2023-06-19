Monday afternoon storms could be severe for some in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be in a hot and stormy weather pattern this week.

Monday afternoon storms could also be severe for some.

Storm activity will be very widespread this afternoon.

Storms will move from northwest to southeast and some could be strong to severe.

Winds up to 60 mph will be the primary threat in some areas.

Our area will also be hot Monday with high temperatures in the low 90s.

Channel 9 meteorologists are also tracking two tropical waves off the coast of Africa.

The tropical waves could develop into tropical storms this week as they move through the Atlantic Ocean.

