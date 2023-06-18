Mosquito season is here: How to protect yourself

ORLANDO, Fla. — Mosquito season is coming strong in the Central Florida area.

Experts said homeowners should prepare for increased mosquito population numbers this year.

The warmer temperatures in the winter and the precipitation patterns create a suitable spot for mosquito breeding grounds in Orlando.

Mosquitoes hit their peak in the spring and in the summer.

They can carry viral diseases like Zika, Chikungunya, and West Nile Virus, especially in the South.

Here we have some tips to protect you and your family during this season:

Screen your windows and doors to prevent mosquitoes from getting inside.

Cut back and remove unnecessary vegetation around your home where mosquitoes can settle to breed or rest.

Consider using yellow bug light bulbs in your yard and outdoor fixtures, as these bulbs reduce the flying insects around your home.

Eliminate any source of standing water, such as flower pots or children’s wading pools.

Keep rain gutters cleaned out to prevent water from standing in drains.

Use a natural bug-repellent spray.

Keep swimming pools covered during colder seasons to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs, and drain any collected water on the pool cover.

