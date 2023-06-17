SpaceX prepares to launch Indonesian communications satellite on Father’s Day

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — It’s going to be busy on Florida’s Space Coast on Father’s Day

SpaceX is preparing to launch the Satria-1 communications satellite Sunday evening.

The 178-minute launch window is set to open at 6:04 p.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The satellite is being launched with a Falcon 9 rocket for the Indonesian government and PSN, an Indonesian satellite operator.

According to the International Trade Administration, the Satria-1 would help strengthen Internet networks and complement digital development in Indonesia.

Targeting Sunday, June 18 for Falcon 9’s launch of the @PSNengage SATRIA mission to geosynchronous transfer orbit from SLC-40 in Florida → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 16, 2023

