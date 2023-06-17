Storms continue to build up Saturday afternoon

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida had a stormy morning.

Unsettled weather continues Father’s Day weekend with off-and-on showers and lightning possible throughout the day.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said many Orlando neighborhoods received more than an inch of rain, and some Central Florida residents received more than 4 inches.

Read: Hot and stormy start for Father’s Day weekend

More storms are already beginning to pop up.

For some locations, more rain is possible Saturday afternoon, with an even higher likelihood this evening and overnight.

With any storms, heavy downpours and localized street flooding will be possible, with an outside chance of a strong to severe wind-producing storm as well.

Read: FAA issues ground stop at Orlando International Airport due to weather

Humid now as the rains clear...with more storms likely as we head toward this evening. pic.twitter.com/NmQts8Dant — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) June 17, 2023

Afternoon forecast: Saturday, June 17 Unsettled weather continues Father's Day weekend with off-and-on showers and lightning possible throughout the day.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group