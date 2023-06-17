Hot and stormy start for Father’s Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Father’s Day weekend is here, and we’ll have some storms building up.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said widely scattered showers and storms are possible, and we can see strong to severe storms later this afternoon.

Damaging wind and hail will be the most significant concerns.

Read: Father’s Day 2023: Meals and freebies for dad on his special day

On top of the amplified rain chance, it will be hot and muggy, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

This pattern will stick around throughout our Father’s Day weekend.

We are still monitoring a tropical wave moving over the Atlantic.

Photos: 9 Father’s Day deals in Orlando

This wave has a high chance (70%) of developing into a tropical depression once it’s over the Central Atlantic.

Models still indicate that this wave wouldn’t be a concern for us, regardless of development.













Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group