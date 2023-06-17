FAA issues ground stop at Orlando International Airport due to weather

ORLANDO, Fla. — Due to severe weather conditions, the Federal Aviation Administration has issued a ground stop at Orlando International Airport.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said there is a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Brevard, Osceola, and Orange counties and a Tornado Warning in Brevard County.

MCO said that flights and baggage delivery delays are possible because of the weather conditions.

Airport officials encourage travelers to check with their airlines for updates on operations.

FAA said departures to MCO are delayed for an average of 75 minutes, and departures from MCO are delayed around an hour and a half.

Tornado Warning Take action now if you are in shaded area.

A tornado has been detected. Go to the lowest, most central room in your home. Stay away from windows. Brevard #StormAlert9 pic.twitter.com/koCqsNo5uu — Kassandra Crimi (@KCrimiWFTV) June 17, 2023

