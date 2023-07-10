Monday: Hot and humid, storms possible

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday will be hot and humid, with another chance for afternoon storms.

The high will top out at 94 degrees, but the heat index will make it feel in the range of 100 to 103.

Brian Shields said to expect storm chances at around 50% today.

Central Florida weather Forecast for Monday, July 10, 2023 - WFTV Orlando (WFTV Staff)

Tonight, after an early storm, skies will be partly cloudy with temps dropping into the 70s.

The tropics are currently quiet, Shields said.

He said one spot in the North Atlantic could develop this week as it stays out to sea and over water.

