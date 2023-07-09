Powerball: Here are the numbers for Saturday’s $629.1M drawing

Saturday night’s Powerball drawing was worth an estimated $629.1 million as the jackpot rose steadily on Friday. It is the 10th-largest jackpot in the promotion’s history.

The winning numbers drawn Saturday night were 24-07-32-23-43 with a red Powerball number of 18. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

The jackpot heading into Saturday’s drawing had been $615 million, but during the live broadcast that figure was revised to $629.1 million.

If someone matches all the numbers on Saturday and decides to take the lump sum option, the cash value amount will be approximately $310.6 million. If someone does not win, Monday’s next drawing jackpot could will move closer to top-five status among Powerball jackpots.

The odds of a single ticket winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in the April 19, 2023, drawing, lottery officials said in a news release. That was when a ticket in Ohio matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a grand prize worth $252.6 million.

The Powerball jackpot has been won two other times during 2023. A player in Washington won a $754.6 million jackpot in the Feb. 6, 2023, drawing, and a player in Virginia won a $162.6 million jackpot in the March 4, 2023 drawing.

Here are the 10 largest Powerball jackpots, according to Powerball.com:

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California)

$1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee)

$768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin)

$758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts)

$754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 (One ticket from Washington)

$731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 (One ticket from Maryland)

$699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 (One ticket from California)

$687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 (Two tickets from Iowa and New York)

$632.6 million – Jan. 5, 2022 (One ticket from Florida)

$629.1 million (estimated) – July 8, 2023

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. EDT.