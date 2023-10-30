Monday Night Football: Watch the Raiders take on the Lions on Channel 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday Night Football is back on Channel 9.

The Las Vegas Raiders are playing the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Las Vegas (3-4) won its last meeting with the Lions in 2019, 31-24.

Detroit (5-2) lost to Baltimore in its last time out, snapping a four-game winning streak.

Watch the game live at 8:15 p.m. on Channel 9.

