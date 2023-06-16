More storms moving into Central Florida tonight

ORLANDO, Fla. — More storms are expected in Central Florida Thursday night.

The storms are moving in from the north were in Marion County and Flagler County, Channel 9 Certified Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said.

Though the storms are probably not going to be severe, Terry said they will bring heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds over 40 MPH that are expected through midnight.

The line of storms will weaken but still bring occasional heavy rain and lightning through metro Orlando after midnight, Terry said.

